FONOM Calls on Premier Ford to Champion Highway 11/17 Twinning as a Nation-Building Priority

The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) is urging Premier Doug Ford to include the twinning and 2+1 model for Highways 11 and 17 in Ontario’s submission to the Federal Government’s Major Projects Office (MPO) list.

This project represents a critical investment in safety, connectivity, and economic growth for Northern Ontario. By strengthening Canada’s northern transportation network, the project will also support two of Ontario’s other priority nation-building initiatives—the Ring of Fire and nuclear energy development—by ensuring reliable corridors to move people, equipment, and resources.

“Safe and modern highways are not just about getting from point A to point B. They are about saving lives, enabling industry, and securing long-term prosperity for Northern communities,” said FONOM President Danny Whalen. “Premier Ford’s vision for nation-building through resource development and clean energy must be matched by reinvestment in the corridors that make those projects possible.”

FONOM has formed a coalition (the Committee) to advance this priority, already meeting with federal officials from the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, and associations from multiple sectors across Ontario. With momentum growing—FONOM is urging Ontario to seize this moment to put Highway 11/17 twinning at the center of its northern growth strategy.

“The twinning and 2+1 model is a practical, proven solution,” added Whalen. “With Premier Ford’s leadership, we can put this project firmly on the MPO list and help build a stronger, safer Northern Ontario for generations to come.”