Communities brought together in response to tragedy surrounding Norwegian adventurer

Mushkegowuk Council releases statement on Steffen’s passing in the far North.

“He obviously touched a lot of lives and unfortunately through this tragedy, brought many communities together,” said Deputy-Grand Chief Amos Wesley of Mushkegowuk Council.

When Steffen Skjøttelvik, an experienced Norwegian wilderness traveller, set out on July 25 from Fort Severn on his “Great Canadian Journey,” he had hopes of eventually making his way on foot to Alaska.

His last contact was made on Aug. 14.

When friends and family struggled to get authorities to mobilize a search for the missing 29-year-old man, Indigenous residents from the James and Hudson Bay coast, recognizing the urgency, took it upon themselves.

Community members from Fort Severn led a search while neighbouring First Nations raised money and offered prayers, urging searchers to remain resilient and to keep hope.

The ordeal ended Sunday when Skjøttelvik’s body was found on the shore of the Hayes River in northern Manitoba..

“Everybody came together and started raising funds to help with the search and recovery because they knew he was somebody’s friend, somebody’s brother.”

He was also no stranger to the area.

Over the course of three years, initially visiting the coastal communities of James and Hudson Bay, Skjøttelvik spent two years in Weenusk, forming strong friendships and giving back by serving as a volunteer firefighter for the community that had embraced him.

On Sunday night, Weenusk First Nation came together for a vigil led by Fire Chief Jason Hunter and the flashing lights of a fire truck in honour of Skjøttelvik.

Deputy-Grand Chief Wesley noted that candlelight vigils were held that same night in communities across the north: Attawapiskat, Kashechewan, Fort Albany, Moose Factory, Moosonee, Timmins…

“I would like to acknowledge everyone who helped and offered support in the search for this young man,” said Wesley. “And as Deputy-Grand Chief and a resident of one of the many communities touched by this tragedy, I share in your grief.”