Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – August 26th

There was one new wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of August 25:

Haliburton 25 (HAL025) is 0.1 hectares and located 2.5 kilometres northeast of Cloudy Lake, and 3 kilometres north of Highway 60. The fire is not under control.

There are 4 active fires in the Northeast region; 1 is not under control and 3 are being observed.

Fire hazard remains low across most of the Northeast Region. Areas of Algonquin Park stretching south to the southern boundary of the fire region, are showing a moderate to high hazard. The hazard is extreme in the Bancroft area.