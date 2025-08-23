Saturday Morning News – August 23rd

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating near noon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 19. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 10.
- Sunday – Cloudy with 40% chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon. A few showers beginning in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 15. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Sunday Night – Cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Low 6.
Marine Weather:
- Wind – Strong wind warning in effect. Wind south 15 knots veering to southwest 15 early this morning then increasing to west 20 near noon. Wind diminishing to west 15 early this evening then veering to northwest 15 Sunday morning. Wind increasing to northwest 20 Sunday afternoon.
- Waves – Waves 1 metre building to 1.5 this afternoon then subsiding to 1 this evening. Waves building to 1.5 Sunday evening.
- Weather & Visibility – Scattered showers. Risk of thunderstorms today and early this evening and Sunday afternoon. Fog patches dissipating near noon.
News Tidbits:
- The 43rd Annual Salmon Derby began yesterday. The bar has been set with the top 10 salmon weighing 25+ pounds. One lake trout was brought in weighing 7.85 pounds. Good luck to all the anglers!
