Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – August 23rd

There was one new wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of August 22.

Sudbury 39 (SUD039) is 1.7 hectares in size and is located approximately 1 kilometre southwest of Onwatin Lake near Hanmer. This fire is not under control. Initial attack on the fire was carried out using aerial suppression from two CL-415 waterbombers and helicopters, followed closely by FireRanger crews.

There are 5 active fires in the Northeast region; 1 is not under control, 1 is under control and 3 are being observed.

The fire hazard is high across most of the southern and central part of the Northeast Region from Timmins to Tweed, with a large pocket of extreme fire hazard north of Sudbury to the Temiskaming Shores. The far north has a hazard of low to moderate values.