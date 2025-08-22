Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – August 22nd

There was one new wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of August 21.

Sudbury 37 (SUD037) was 0.1 hectares in size and is out. The fire was located on a peninsula east of Parisien Island in French River Provincial Park.

There are 14 active fires in the Northeast region; 1 is being held, 2 are under control and 11 are being observed.

The fire hazard is moderate to high across the Northeast Region with a few areas with low fire hazard values.