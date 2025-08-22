Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – August 22nd

There was one new wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of August 21.
- Sudbury 37 (SUD037) was 0.1 hectares in size and is out. The fire was located on a peninsula east of Parisien Island in French River Provincial Park.
There are 14 active fires in the Northeast region; 1 is being held, 2 are under control and 11 are being observed.
The fire hazard is moderate to high across the Northeast Region with a few areas with low fire hazard values.
