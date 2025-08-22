Ladies Night Golf – August 20

108 Golfers
Thank you once again to our sponsors, players, and volunteers!
Sign up sheet for the Ladies 3 Person Scramble Event happening September 6, 2025, is now available at the Pro Shop and filling fast! This is a 3-person event so please ensure you have a 3rd golfer on your teams.
1st Flight:
1st – Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon, Sarah Perreria – 40
2nd – Laura Mitchell, Trudy Dunham, Spare – 40
3rd – Marcie DLF, Cassee Provost, Rachael Korytko-Amos – 42
2nd Flight:
1st – Erin Andrews, Maury O’Neill, Laura Mersereau – 43
2nd – Guylaine Domich, Lise Noel, Spare – 43
3rd – Ashley Coombs, Sue Lord, Chanelle Martelli – 44
3rd Flight:
1st – Chantal Gagne, Valerie Levesque, Spare – 44
2nd – Kylie Mitchell, Chelsey Bolton, Spare – 45
3rd – Judy Zagar, Debbie Tavella, Mackenzie Mathias – 46
4th Flight:
1st – Margaret Davidson, Gerry Rose, Lorna Chiupka – 47
2nd – Nancy Houle, Cindy Jozin, Kaitlyn Dube – 47
3rd – Jennifer McLaughlin, Kathy Miller, Laurie Oliver – 48
5th Flight:
1st – Sue Kirby, Norma Kauk, Bernie Larocque – 48
2nd – Michelle Terris, Tammy Asselin, Emily O’Krafka – 49
3rd- Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait – 49
6th Flight:
1st – Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Katherine Turmelle – 50
2nd – Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Louise Moran – 50
3rd – Lise Bernath, Gladys Tessier, Wendy Smith – 51
7th Flight:
1st – Mary Lynn McKenna, Lynn Dee Eason, Sue Switzer – 54
8th Flight:
1st – Connie Taylor, Lucy Haman, Spare – 55
Special Event Winners:
Hole #1- Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wawa Rent-All & Repair $25.00 Gift Certificate – Charlee Simon
Hole #1 – Longest Putt – AJ’s Pizza & Wholesale $30.00 Coupon – Sabrina Michalcewicz
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pizza Box – North of 17 Restaurant Lg Pep & Cheese – Jennifer McLaughlin
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) – Northern Lights Ford $30.00 cash – Rachael Korytko-Amos
Hole #2 – Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 cash – Gladys Tessier
Hole #3 – Closest to the pin (1st shot) – Villeneuve Construction $25.00 cash – Ashley Coombs
Hole #4 – Longest Drive (60+) Wawa Home Building Centre $30.00 Gift Certificate – Sue Switzer
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) Forest & Land Control Inc $60.00 cash –Valerie Levesque (Birdie)
Hole #4 – Longest Putt – Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 cash – Kylie Millette
Hole #5 – Longest Drive (anyone) Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 cash – Cassee Provost
Hole #5 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Whitefish Lodge $30.00 cash – Maury O’Neill
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 cash – Carrie Belanger
Hole #6 – Longest Putt – RD Contracting $25.00 cash – Charlee Simon
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin (1st shot) – Mission Motors $25.00 cash – Rachael Korytko-Amos
Hole #8 – Longest Drive (59 -) –Nathan Provost & Sons $30.00 cash – Suzanne Lacasse
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Trans Canada Chrysler – $30.00 cash – Charlee Simon
Hole #8 – Longest Putt – Martel Customs $60.00 coupon – Nancy Houle
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Books 2 Go $25.00 cash – Valerie Levesque
Hole #9 – Longest Putt – Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Beth Vachon
Draws:
Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 cash – Christina Port
Ladies Night – $20.00 cash – Lise Bernath
25ft putt – ($650.00 pot): Trudy Dunham, Heidi McLaren, Ellie Mackenzie – No winner (Next week’s pot $700.00)
Hole in One on Hole 3 or 7 ($3,430.00) – No winner (Next week’s pot $3,480).
