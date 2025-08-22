Ladies Night Golf – August 20

108 Golfers

Thank you once again to our sponsors, players, and volunteers!

Sign up sheet for the Ladies 3 Person Scramble Event happening September 6, 2025, is now available at the Pro Shop and filling fast! This is a 3-person event so please ensure you have a 3rd golfer on your teams.

1st Flight:

1st – Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon, Sarah Perreria – 40

2nd – Laura Mitchell, Trudy Dunham, Spare – 40

3rd – Marcie DLF, Cassee Provost, Rachael Korytko-Amos – 42

2nd Flight:

1st – Erin Andrews, Maury O’Neill, Laura Mersereau – 43

2nd – Guylaine Domich, Lise Noel, Spare – 43

3rd – Ashley Coombs, Sue Lord, Chanelle Martelli – 44

3rd Flight:

1st – Chantal Gagne, Valerie Levesque, Spare – 44

2nd – Kylie Mitchell, Chelsey Bolton, Spare – 45

3rd – Judy Zagar, Debbie Tavella, Mackenzie Mathias – 46

4th Flight:

1st – Margaret Davidson, Gerry Rose, Lorna Chiupka – 47

2nd – Nancy Houle, Cindy Jozin, Kaitlyn Dube – 47

3rd – Jennifer McLaughlin, Kathy Miller, Laurie Oliver – 48

5th Flight:

1st – Sue Kirby, Norma Kauk, Bernie Larocque – 48

2nd – Michelle Terris, Tammy Asselin, Emily O’Krafka – 49

3rd- Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait – 49

6th Flight:

1st – Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Katherine Turmelle – 50

2nd – Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Louise Moran – 50

3rd – Lise Bernath, Gladys Tessier, Wendy Smith – 51

7th Flight:

1st – Mary Lynn McKenna, Lynn Dee Eason, Sue Switzer – 54

8th Flight:

1st – Connie Taylor, Lucy Haman, Spare – 55

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1- Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wawa Rent-All & Repair $25.00 Gift Certificate – Charlee Simon

Hole #1 – Longest Putt – AJ’s Pizza & Wholesale $30.00 Coupon – Sabrina Michalcewicz

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pizza Box – North of 17 Restaurant Lg Pep & Cheese – Jennifer McLaughlin

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) – Northern Lights Ford $30.00 cash – Rachael Korytko-Amos

Hole #2 – Longest Putt – Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 cash – Gladys Tessier

Hole #3 – Closest to the pin (1st shot) – Villeneuve Construction $25.00 cash – Ashley Coombs

Hole #4 – Longest Drive (60+) Wawa Home Building Centre $30.00 Gift Certificate – Sue Switzer

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) Forest & Land Control Inc $60.00 cash –Valerie Levesque (Birdie)

Hole #4 – Longest Putt – Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 cash – Kylie Millette

Hole #5 – Longest Drive (anyone) Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 cash – Cassee Provost

Hole #5 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Whitefish Lodge $30.00 cash – Maury O’Neill

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 cash – Carrie Belanger

Hole #6 – Longest Putt – RD Contracting $25.00 cash – Charlee Simon

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin (1st shot) – Mission Motors $25.00 cash – Rachael Korytko-Amos

Hole #8 – Longest Drive (59 -) –Nathan Provost & Sons $30.00 cash – Suzanne Lacasse

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Trans Canada Chrysler – $30.00 cash – Charlee Simon

Hole #8 – Longest Putt – Martel Customs $60.00 coupon – Nancy Houle

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) – Books 2 Go $25.00 cash – Valerie Levesque

Hole #9 – Longest Putt – Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Beth Vachon

Draws:

Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 cash – Christina Port

Ladies Night – $20.00 cash – Lise Bernath

25ft putt – ($650.00 pot): Trudy Dunham, Heidi McLaren, Ellie Mackenzie – No winner (Next week’s pot $700.00)

Hole in One on Hole 3 or 7 ($3,430.00) – No winner (Next week’s pot $3,480).