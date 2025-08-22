Collision on Beck and Churchill Last Night

SE OPP and Algoma Paramedic Service were called to a collision just before 11 p.m. last night at the intersection of Beck and Hillcrest. A vehicle was headed towards Churchill Avenue when it struck a parked car, moving the parked car a good 20-25 feet, and looking at the damage to the roof, had rolled. All airbags were deployed.

The driver was arrested, and witnesses heard that officers were taking him to the LDHC for assessment.