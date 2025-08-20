Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – August 20th

There were two new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of August 19.
- Haliburton 24 (HAL024) was 0.1 hectares in size and is now out. The fire was located 200 metres from the western shore of Frank Lake in Algonquin Provincial Park.
- Wawa 7 (WAW007) is 0.5 hectares and located midway between Ruthie and Danny lakes. This fire is under control.
Of note:
- Outside Fire Region 1 (OFR001) is 33.5 hectares and located approximately 200 metres west of Prospect Road, and 1 kilometre north of Eldon Station Road. This fire is now out.
There are 13 active fires in the Northeast region; 2 are under control and 11 are being observed.
The fire hazard varies from low to high across the Northeast region. Kawartha Highlands is experiencing a high to extreme fire hazard.
