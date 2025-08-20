Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – August 20th

There were two new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of August 19.

Haliburton 24 (HAL024) was 0.1 hectares in size and is now out. The fire was located 200 metres from the western shore of Frank Lake in Algonquin Provincial Park.

Wawa 7 (WAW007) is 0.5 hectares and located midway between Ruthie and Danny lakes. This fire is under control.

Of note:

Outside Fire Region 1 (OFR001) is 33.5 hectares and located approximately 200 metres west of Prospect Road, and 1 kilometre north of Eldon Station Road. This fire is now out.

There are 13 active fires in the Northeast region; 2 are under control and 11 are being observed.

The fire hazard varies from low to high across the Northeast region. Kawartha Highlands is experiencing a high to extreme fire hazard.