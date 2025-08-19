Animal Welfare Fundraising Campaign

We are looking for “All Stars” to help us reach our goal of $5,000 for this year to help with vet costs for those who just can’t afford them but are in need of a vet visit.
With every $10 donation you get a star on our wall and your name goes in for one of 2 thank you draws to be held December 13th, 2025.
- Handmade Afghan (4’x6′) donated by Tracy Blackmore
-
2 Wood-burnt photos donated by Roxanne Bernath
2nd prize
- A Joanie Clement original painting of Wawa Lake, donated by Joanie Clement
-
A treat station donated by Tammy Dumoulin-Asselin at Superior Creations
-
A pottery set of 3 containers donated by Cindy Chuipka-Jozin at Green Cabin Pottery
You can make your donation by popping into the Wagging Tails Store or via e-transfer to [email protected] and include a message with your name/number saying fundraiser donation
We are a local, non-profit, non-charitable organization helping community members when they need it.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
