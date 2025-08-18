Cochrane – Solemn Statement regarding the Tragic Accident on Hwy 11 in Moonbeam

In this deeply sorrowful moment, we come together as a united regional community to express our heartfelt condolences for the tragic loss of Moonbeam and Kapuskasing’s beloved youth in the recent ATV accident.

The pain of losing young lives is a wound that cuts deep, not only within your families but across all of us here in Cochrane and beyond. Collectively, we mourn not just for the individuals we have lost, but for the dreams, laughter, and potential that they carried with them.

As northerners, we hold a special bond that transcends distance and differences – an unbreakable thread woven through shared experiences and a deep appreciation for the beauty and challenges of life in the North. With this tragedy, we have lost a part of our northern family. We stand beside you in your grief, offering our support and love during this unimaginably difficult time.

In the days to come, let us remember the joy these young souls brought into our lives and carry their spirit forward in our hearts. Together, we will honour their memory, fostering connection and resilience in our regional community.

As a gesture of solidarity, remembrance, and respect, the Town of Cochrane will be lowering all municipal flags to half-mast in honor of those lost.

Please know that you are not alone in your sorrow. We are here to support you, to listen, to embrace you, and to remember together.

Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your families as you navigate through this pain. God bless you all.

With deepest sympathy,

ON BEHALF OF THE CORPORATION OF THE TOWN OF COCHRANE

His Worship Peter Politis

Mayor of Cochrane

