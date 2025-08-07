Today at LSPP – August 7th

Thursday, August 7th

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

NATURE CONNECTION: WILDFLOWER APPRECIATION – Beauty may be in the eye of the beholder, but it’s hard to deny the beauty of wildflowers. Get up close and personal with these tiny wonders – examine their colours, count their petals, and admire their shapes. Take your time, breathe in the fresh air, and let their beauty spark your creativity. Record and celebrate your discoveries in the nature journal provided. All ages are welcome.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

RECREATION SKILLS: COASTAL CAMPING PLANNING – Have you ever considered hiking our Coastal Trail? 65 km of rock, forest, and Lake Superior is a sight to see! Whether you’re an experienced backpacker, or just want to go for the day, visit Priya to build your own Coastal experience.

Friday, August 8th

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

NATURE CONNECTION: BEAR AWARE – Campground or Black Bear Habitat? You’re standing in both! Join Ari for a meaningful conversation about living alongside Black Bears and discover practical tips to keep your campsite safe—for people and bears.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: COASTAL MEAT-EATING WILDFLOWERS – Life on Lake Superior’s coastline is no walk in the park! Despite their seemingly delicate nature, many carnivorous plants have adapted to survive on the harsh, exposed rocks of the shoreline. Join Mary and Sree and explore how these flowers have developed the ability to trap and feed on insect prey.

7:00 PM

Amphitheatre, Agawa Bay

SPECIAL EVENT: WET FELTING PRESENTATION – Join Elise Campbell, this year’s Artist in Residence for a wonderfully wooly presentation. Elise’s presentation will highlight the value of natural textiles, choosing environmentally friendly fibers, the contemporary uses of needle felting, the ancient craft of

wet felting, and the joy of creativity. It will include a visual demonstration, Q&A time, and a “touch-table” for participants to engage with after the presentation. For more details, please refer to the

workshop poster or ask Park Staff at the Information Desk.