Today at LSPP – August 5

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: CLEVER CORVIDS – Are you smarter than an American Crow? What about a Common Raven? Blue Jay? Canada Jay? Known for their intelligence and importance to LSPP, join Ari to discover some of the most brilliant birds and try your hand at some tests to see if you are, in fact, smarter than a corvid.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: THE LYNX AND THE HARE – It’s an eat or get eaten world out there! Join Lauren and Tessa to learn about the fascinating predator-prey dynamic of the Canada Lynx and the Snowshoe Hare – two experts in surviving the harsh environment along Lake Superior’s shores

Wednesday, August 6th

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

RECREATION SKILLS: BIRDING FOR BEGINNERS – Are you eager to start birding but not sure

where to begin? Join Kelly to learn some helpful beginner birding tips and explore some of the species found in the park with your very own birding checklist!

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: BUSY BEAVERS – Are you as busy as a beaver? Find out with Tessa and Sree as you explore some amazing beaver adaptations and discover what a day in their life might look like!