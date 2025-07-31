Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – July 31st

Weather:

  • Today  – Sunny. High 20. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Local smoke. Low 9.
  • Friday -Sunny. Local smoke. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the morning. High 20. UV index 1 or low.
  • Friday Night – Clear. Low 12.

News Tidbits:

  • If you are headed to enjoy a weekend in the Soo, and are planning to go swimming – be aware that Algoma Public Health has issued a swimming advisory for Harmony Beach in Goulais and Mark’s Bay South in the Soo.

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*