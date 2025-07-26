Men’s NIght Golf – July 24th

138 golfers enjoyed the warm temperatures of 18C despite it being overcast. Golfers with outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack Fees, are asked to please pay.
Big Thank-You to all of our Sponsors and Donors, without your support Men’s Night would not be the success that it is.
Flight Standings:
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Paul Bernath
|John Simon
|Shane Bukowski
|29
|2nd
|Max Simon
|Ethan Jones
|Eben Leadbetter
|31
|3rd
|Kevin Auger
|Gilles Cyr
|Andre Bedard
|31
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Rene Gagne
|Dave Jennings
|Eric Comtois
|33
|2nd
|Jarett Asselin
|Paul Asselin
|Anders Morden
|33
|3rd
|Chris Buckell
|Mark Szekely
|Dan Szekely
|33
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Andrew McKenzie
|Scott Carruthers
|Gibby
|34
|2nd
|Jeff Amos
|James Roberge
|Christian Crossett
|34
|3rd
|Roger Lord
|Jeremi Lord
|Marc Fortin
|34
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Ryan Cooke
|Curtis Cooke
|Andre Champagne
|36
|2nd
|Ty Martel
|Hunter Martel
|Matt Kloosterhues
|36
|3rd
|Peter Moore
|Kevin Willish
|Don Perkins
|37
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Monte White
|Bob Cliffe
|Tom Fahrer
|38
|2nd
|Luc Belanger
|Jim Oleynik
|Jean Desgagne
|38
|3rd
|Kaiden White
|Lucas Morris
|Liam Coe
|38
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Dan Mathias
|Todd Loney
|Gibby
|38
|2nd
|Butch Terris
|Peter Russ
|Paul Vachon
|38
|3rd
|Richard Davidson
|Scott Nolan
|Dan Houde
|38
|7th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Pat Cyr
|Steph Cyr
|Bronson Keough
|39
|2nd
|Maysen Geldhart
|Kurt Geldhart
|Jake Geldhart
|40
|3rd
|Aaron Nelson
|Parker Moore
|Evan Tangie
|40
|8th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Gino Trovarello
|Frank Desmoulin
|Delano Placido
|42
|2nd
|Mario Casavant
|Sandy Oliver
|Larry Lynett
|42
|3rd
|Erik Morrison
|Austin Fellinger
|Kevin Fellinger
|43
Special Event Winners:
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Jarett Asselin
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Max Simon (Eagle)
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Gibby
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Dylan Buckell
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Paul Bernath
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Dylan Buckell
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Kevin Auger
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Roger Gamache
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Dylan Buckell
$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Tony Thomas
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Shane Bukowski
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Peter Moore
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Butch Terris
25’ Putt $500 – No Winner
Hole in One Prize $650 – No Winner
