Men’s NIght Golf – July 24th

138 golfers enjoyed the warm temperatures of 18C despite it being overcast. Golfers with outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack Fees, are asked to please pay.

Big Thank-You to all of our Sponsors and Donors, without your support Men’s Night would not be the success that it is.

Flight Standings:

1st Flight Score 1st Paul Bernath John Simon Shane Bukowski 29 2nd Max Simon Ethan Jones Eben Leadbetter 31 3rd Kevin Auger Gilles Cyr Andre Bedard 31 2nd Flight Score 1st Rene Gagne Dave Jennings Eric Comtois 33 2nd Jarett Asselin Paul Asselin Anders Morden 33 3rd Chris Buckell Mark Szekely Dan Szekely 33 3rd Flight Score 1st Andrew McKenzie Scott Carruthers Gibby 34 2nd Jeff Amos James Roberge Christian Crossett 34 3rd Roger Lord Jeremi Lord Marc Fortin 34 4th Flight Score 1st Ryan Cooke Curtis Cooke Andre Champagne 36 2nd Ty Martel Hunter Martel Matt Kloosterhues 36 3rd Peter Moore Kevin Willish Don Perkins 37 5th Flight Score 1st Monte White Bob Cliffe Tom Fahrer 38 2nd Luc Belanger Jim Oleynik Jean Desgagne 38 3rd Kaiden White Lucas Morris Liam Coe 38 6th Flight Score 1st Dan Mathias Todd Loney Gibby 38 2nd Butch Terris Peter Russ Paul Vachon 38 3rd Richard Davidson Scott Nolan Dan Houde 38 7th Flight Score 1st Pat Cyr Steph Cyr Bronson Keough 39 2nd Maysen Geldhart Kurt Geldhart Jake Geldhart 40 3rd Aaron Nelson Parker Moore Evan Tangie 40 8th Flight Score 1st Gino Trovarello Frank Desmoulin Delano Placido 42 2nd Mario Casavant Sandy Oliver Larry Lynett 42 3rd Erik Morrison Austin Fellinger Kevin Fellinger 43

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Jarett Asselin

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Max Simon (Eagle)

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Gibby

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Dylan Buckell

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Paul Bernath

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Dylan Buckell

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Kevin Auger

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Roger Gamache

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Dylan Buckell

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Tony Thomas

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Shane Bukowski

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Peter Moore

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Butch Terris

25’ Putt $500 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $650 – No Winner