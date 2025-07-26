Breaking News

Men’s NIght Golf – July 24th

138 golfers enjoyed the warm temperatures of 18C despite it being overcast. Golfers with outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack Fees, are asked to please pay.

Big Thank-You to all of our Sponsors and Donors, without your support Men’s Night would not be the success that it is.

Flight Standings:

1st Flight Score
1st Paul Bernath John Simon Shane Bukowski 29
2nd Max Simon Ethan Jones Eben Leadbetter 31
3rd Kevin Auger Gilles Cyr Andre Bedard 31
2nd Flight Score
1st Rene Gagne Dave Jennings Eric Comtois 33
2nd Jarett Asselin Paul Asselin Anders Morden 33
3rd Chris Buckell Mark Szekely Dan Szekely 33
3rd Flight Score
1st Andrew McKenzie Scott Carruthers Gibby 34
2nd Jeff Amos James Roberge Christian Crossett 34
3rd Roger Lord Jeremi Lord Marc Fortin 34
4th Flight Score
1st Ryan Cooke Curtis Cooke Andre Champagne 36
2nd Ty Martel Hunter Martel Matt Kloosterhues 36
3rd Peter Moore Kevin Willish Don Perkins 37
5th Flight Score
1st Monte White Bob Cliffe Tom Fahrer 38
2nd Luc Belanger Jim Oleynik Jean Desgagne 38
3rd Kaiden White Lucas Morris Liam Coe 38
6th Flight Score
1st Dan Mathias Todd Loney Gibby 38
2nd Butch Terris Peter Russ Paul Vachon 38
3rd Richard Davidson Scott Nolan Dan Houde 38
7th Flight Score
1st Pat Cyr Steph Cyr Bronson Keough 39
2nd Maysen Geldhart Kurt Geldhart Jake Geldhart 40
3rd Aaron Nelson Parker Moore Evan Tangie 40
8th Flight Score
1st Gino Trovarello Frank Desmoulin Delano Placido 42
2nd Mario Casavant Sandy Oliver Larry Lynett 42
3rd Erik Morrison Austin Fellinger Kevin Fellinger 43

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Jarett Asselin
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Max Simon (Eagle)
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Gibby
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Dylan Buckell
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Paul Bernath
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Dylan Buckell
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Kevin Auger
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Roger Gamache
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Dylan Buckell

$60 Car Wash Donated by Martel Customs – Tony Thomas

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Shane Bukowski

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Peter Moore
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Butch Terris

25’ Putt $500 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $650 – No Winner

This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*