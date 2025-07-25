Today at LSPP – July 25th

|Friday, July 25, 2025
|Drop-In: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|MEET THE NATURALIST: COMMUNITY SCIENCE – How many times have you come across a plant, bird, or animal that you couldn’t identify? Join Wylan and Mary to learn how to become a community scientist using helpful technology, and why your contributions are so important.
|Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
|Gatehouse, Rabbit Blanket Lake
|NATURE CONNECTION: NATURE OBSERVATION – Attention is one of the most generous gifts we can give. Take a moment to pause, observe, question, and connect with the natural world. Use the “I notice, I wonder, it reminds me of” observation routine to explore a single leaf – you’ll be amazed by what you discover. Record and celebrate your observations in the nature journal provided. All ages are welcome, though children will need support from an adult.
|7:30 PM
|Ampitheatre at Agawa Bay
|EVENING PRESENTATION: A YEAR IN THE LIFE OF A BEAR – Welcome to bear country! Join Anna and Kelly in exploring the life of a bear through the changing seasons to learn more about these fascinating creatures and discover some bear-wise ways to camp while being guests in their home.
|Saturday, July 26th, 2025
|Drop-In: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|NATURE CONNECTION: MINDFUL HIKE – It’s clear that nature is beneficial for both our mental and physical health. Take a moment to be mindful of the feelings nature inspires. Tune into your senses as you follow the prompts on this self-guided hike. Record and celebrate your observations in the nature journal provided. All ages are welcome, though children will need support from an adult.
|Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
|Gatehouse, Rabbit Blanket Lake
|MEET THE NATURALIST: MAGIC OF MOSSES – At first glance, mosses may appear to be no more than a lush forest carpet, but a closer look reveals a microscopic world that is surprisingly complex and beautiful. Drop by and meet Anna to discover the miniature rainforest that lies beneath our feet.
|Drop-In: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|NATURE CONNECTION: BIRD APPRECIATION – Birds are a joy to watch and listen to, from their graceful flights to their beautiful songs. Join Tessa and Mary to experience the joys of birdwatching. Record and celebrate your discoveries in the nature journal provided. All ages are welcome, though children will need support from an adult.
