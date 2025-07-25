Today at LSPP – July 25th

Friday, July 25, 2025 Drop-In: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: COMMUNITY SCIENCE – How many times have you come across a plant, bird, or animal that you couldn’t identify? Join Wylan and Mary to learn how to become a community scientist using helpful technology, and why your contributions are so important.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Gatehouse, Rabbit Blanket Lake

NATURE CONNECTION: NATURE OBSERVATION – Attention is one of the most generous gifts we can give. Take a moment to pause, observe, question, and connect with the natural world. Use the “I notice, I wonder, it reminds me of” observation routine to explore a single leaf – you’ll be amazed by what you discover. Record and celebrate your observations in the nature journal provided. All ages are welcome, though children will need support from an adult.

7:30 PM Ampitheatre at Agawa Bay

EVENING PRESENTATION: A YEAR IN THE LIFE OF A BEAR – Welcome to bear country! Join Anna and Kelly in exploring the life of a bear through the changing seasons to learn more about these fascinating creatures and discover some bear-wise ways to camp while being guests in their home.

Saturday, July 26th, 2025 Drop-In: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

NATURE CONNECTION: MINDFUL HIKE – It’s clear that nature is beneficial for both our mental and physical health. Take a moment to be mindful of the feelings nature inspires. Tune into your senses as you follow the prompts on this self-guided hike. Record and celebrate your observations in the nature journal provided. All ages are welcome, though children will need support from an adult.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Gatehouse, Rabbit Blanket Lake

MEET THE NATURALIST: MAGIC OF MOSSES – At first glance, mosses may appear to be no more than a lush forest carpet, but a closer look reveals a microscopic world that is surprisingly complex and beautiful. Drop by and meet Anna to discover the miniature rainforest that lies beneath our feet.

Drop-In: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay