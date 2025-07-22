Traffic Delays East of Wawa (Hwy 101)

There may be some minor traffic delays (on top of the construction areas) due to a single commercial vehicle collision. On this stretch of 101 a truck hauling asphalt has turned over, spilling the load about 40km east of Wawa on Hwy 101. The asphalt is spread from the centreline to 25′ past the bushline. There were no injuries reported.
One lane is open at this time.
