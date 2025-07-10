Thursday Morning News – July 10

Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low 11.
- Friday – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 9 or very high.
- Friday Night – Cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 16.
