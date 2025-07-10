Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – July 10

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 8 or very high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Low 11.
  • Friday – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 9 or very high.
  • Friday Night – Cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 16.
