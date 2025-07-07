Sudbury OPP – Investigation continues into Hwy 144 Fatal Collision

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a two-motor vehicle collision, which resulted in the death of two people.

On Saturday, July 5, 2025, at approximately 1:15 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the OPP, Fire Services and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a collision on Highway 144, Unincorporated Territory, just south of Cartier.

Two people from the same vehicle, a 65-year-old person and a 69-year-old person, both from Sudbury, were pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger from that same vehicle and the lone driver from the other vehicle received serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the local hospital by EMS.

The highway was closed in both directions for just over nine hours.

The OPP Collision Reconstructionist and the Traffic Collision Investigation Team are assisting with the investigation, to determine the cause of the collision.

The OPP is seeking the public’s assistance for any information regarding this investigation, or any dash-cam footage, to please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000. Ref.# E250883430.