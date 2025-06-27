East Algoma OPP – Two arrested in stolen vehicle

On June 25, 2025, at approximately 4:00 p.m., officers were on general patrol, Highway 17 Blind River, when they received stolen vehicle notification from the Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR). This alert was in relation to an east bound grey Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV).

A short time later, a strategic stop involving multiple police vehicles was safely and effectively executed. The driver and passenger were subsequently arrested and numerous property items were seized. Some of those items included over 27 grams of suspected cocaine, an imitation handgun, drug paraphernalia, digital scale, dimes bags, homemade bong, and numerous cell phones.

Jason CHORNYJ, 47-years-old, from Aweres Township, was charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime – over $5000

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

Traffick in Schedule I substance – Cocaine

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

Driving while under suspension

Failure to comply with Undertaking

Arreal REED, 35-years-old, from Sault Ste. Marie, was charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime – over $5000

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

Traffick in Schedule I substance – Cocaine

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

Both accused persons were scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on June 26, 2025.