Rotary Club of Wawa Donates $10,000 to LDHC Foundation

Rotary members, Linda, Guidon, Rob and Liz Clarke, met with Foundation chair, Susan Switzer, treasurer, Holly Kettles and director Mary Lynn McKenna and LDHC CEO Kadean Ogilvie, to present a $10,000 cheque to purchase 2 CADD pain pumps for the Lady Dunn Health Centre. The Rotary Club has been a long-time supporter of the Foundation donating over $60,000 since 2009.

Afterwards, they were taken on a tour to see their donations at work.

The need for upgrading, maintaining and purchasing medical equipment never stops.

The Rotary Club understands how important quality health care is in helping our community thrive.

The Foundation works diligently to ensure that the hospital’s needs will be met through donations and fundraising events.

Donations can be made in person at the Foundation office (hospital, lower floor), by mail, online or by e-transfer.

We thank you all for your unwavering support of our efforts.

If you have any questions, please contact Marin Poldma-Rask, Intern at 705-856-2335 ext. 3147 or [email protected].

More than ever, we need your generous hearts to create our healthy future.