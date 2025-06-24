Breaking News

East Algoma OPP – Person Arrested after Breaching Release Conditions

On June 21, 2025, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person in a school yard on Mississauga Avenue.

At approximately 3:00 p.m. police were called in relation to an intoxicated male who looked to be trying to gain entry to a Mississauga Avenue school. Once on scene, police recognized the male and was subsequently arrested for a previous breach.

On June 18, 2025, at approximately 7:00 p.m. police conducted a compliance check at an Axmith Avenue residence where the male was supposed to be present. A family member was spoken to who advised the male was not home.

Curtis BOWLES, 34-years-old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with:

  • Failure to comply with Release Order

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on June 22, 2025.

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*