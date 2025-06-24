East Algoma OPP – Person Arrested after Breaching Release Conditions

On June 21, 2025, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person in a school yard on Mississauga Avenue.

At approximately 3:00 p.m. police were called in relation to an intoxicated male who looked to be trying to gain entry to a Mississauga Avenue school. Once on scene, police recognized the male and was subsequently arrested for a previous breach.

On June 18, 2025, at approximately 7:00 p.m. police conducted a compliance check at an Axmith Avenue residence where the male was supposed to be present. A family member was spoken to who advised the male was not home.

Curtis BOWLES, 34-years-old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Failure to comply with Release Order

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on June 22, 2025.