George is safe and sound. Thanks to everyone who helped.
Jun 14, 2025 at 14:18
Have you seen George?
He ran away yesterday after his owner, Jordan was involved in a collision yesterday afternoon on Churchill and Spruce St. George is a Golden Retreiver/Husky mix.
Please contact Jordan if you see George, her cell is 431-688-3980.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Tuesday Morning News – June 17 - June 17, 2025
- Have you seen George? – FOUND - June 17, 2025
- Small bonfire garners attention from SE OPP & WFD - June 16, 2025