Have you seen George? – FOUND

George is safe and sound. Thanks to everyone who helped.

 

 

Jun 14, 2025 at 14:18

Have you seen George?

 

He ran away yesterday after his owner, Jordan was involved in a collision yesterday afternoon on Churchill and Spruce St. George is a Golden Retreiver/Husky mix.

 

Please contact Jordan if you see George, her cell is 431-688-3980.

 

Brenda Stockton
