Small bonfire garners attention from SE OPP & WFD

SE OPP were seen at a boarded-up building on Mackey Street late last night.
There were two bonfires, one small and one larger burning there. One could see officers speaking with an individual, then the one fire (larger) was scuffed out. and the individual left, walking down the street. A few minutes later, senior members of the WFD arrived and both fires were completely extinguished.
