Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – June 14

Weather:

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. High 18. UV index 8 or very high.
  • Tonight – A few clouds. Low plus 5.
  • Sunday – Mainly sunny. High 19. UV index 9 or very high.
  • Sunday Evening – Cloudy periods. Low 9.

News Tidbits:

  • Congratulations to Fynn Manttari who will now be playing for the Kirkland Lake Gold Miners Jr “A”!
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*