Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. High 18. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Low plus 5.
- Sunday – Mainly sunny. High 19. UV index 9 or very high.
- Sunday Evening – Cloudy periods. Low 9.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Fynn Manttari who will now be playing for the Kirkland Lake Gold Miners Jr “A”!
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Have you seen George? - June 14, 2025
- Saturday Morning News – June 14 - June 14, 2025
- Collision on Churchill Friday Afternoon - June 14, 2025