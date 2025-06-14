Collision on Churchill Friday Afternoon

It was Friday the 13th, and unlucky for these two vehicles. SE OPP were called to the scene of a collision between a vehicle and motorcycle late yesterday afternoon at the intersection of Churchll Avenue and Spruce Street. Although an ambulance attended, no one was taken to hospital. There was quite a bit of damage visible on the rear tail light and driver’s side of the vehicle, and some to the motorcycle.

The driver of the vehicle had her golden retriever escape from the vehicle and officers were seen walking the neighbourhood looking for it.