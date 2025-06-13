Breaking News

Friday Morning News – June 13

Weather:

  • Today – Increasing cloudiness early this morning. High 15. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Low 3 with risk of frost.
  • Saturday – Sunny. High 18. UV index 8 or very high.
  • Saturday Night – Cloudy periods. Low 5.

News Tidbits:

  • The 4.5km Annual International Bridge Walk between the twin Soo’s will be held on June 28th.

 

