Thursday Morning News – June 12

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 16. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Clearing late this evening. Low plus 4.
- Friday – A mix of sun and cloud. High 15. UV index 7 or high.
- Friday Evening – Clear. Low plus 3.
News Tidbits:
- Confederation College President Michelle Salo delivered her Report to the Community in Marathon and Longlac last week. The visit to Marathon included a convocation ceremony recognising more than a dozen graduates from the Northshore Campus. During the presentations in both communities, Salo also highlighted key achievements from the past year and spoke about the challenges faced by post-secondary institutions including federal immigration policies and ongoing funding constraints
- Lost two great musicians this week – Sly Stone and Brian Wilson (Beach Boys).
- Motorists between Wawa and White River should be aware that there may be small delays as line painting was happening yesterday, and may continue today.
- Iris Place has published their summer wishlist:
- paper plates & napkins, juice crystals (all flavours), garbage bags, toilet paper, dish & hand soap, all-purpose spray cleaner and Febreeze air freshener
