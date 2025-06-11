Wednesday Morning News – June 11

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating near noon. Hazy this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High 14. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers early this evening. Hazy this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 3 with risk of frost.
- Thursday – A mix of sun and cloud. High 14. UV index 7 or high.
- Thursday Evening – Cloudy periods. Low 5.
