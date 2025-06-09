MNR Fire Crew called to small fire east of Potholes

A MNR Fire Crew was called to small fire on shoulder of Hwy 101 (east of Potholes Provincial Park) early Sunday afternoon. The fire was extinguished by motorists and the highway that provided a fire break. Thankfully, the wind was pushing the fire towards the highway and not into the bush. MNR removed the tree from the power line that caused the fire.
