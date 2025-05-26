Monday Morning News – May 26

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 15 except 21 inland. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low +3 with risk of frost.
- Tuesday – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 17 except 22 inland. UV index 7 or high.
- Tuesday Evening – Clear. Low +5.
News Tidbits:
- Sad to hear that Peter David (author of Hulk, Aquaman, X-Factor, Star Trek & Babylon 5, and Space Cases, Maestro & Spider-Man 2099 Co-Creator) has passed away at the age of 68.
