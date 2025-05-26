Breaking News

Monday Morning News – May 26

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 15 except 21 inland. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Low +3 with risk of frost.
  • Tuesday – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 17 except 22 inland. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tuesday Evening – Clear. Low +5.

News Tidbits:

  • Sad to hear that Peter David (author of Hulk, Aquaman, X-Factor, Star Trek & Babylon 5, and Space Cases, Maestro & Spider-Man 2099 Co-Creator) has passed away at the age of 68.
