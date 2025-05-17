Saturday Morning News – May 17

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 60% chance of showers early this morning. Showers beginning this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning and early this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming north 40 km/h gusting to 60 late this afternoon. High 19. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Showers ending this evening then mainly cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Wind northeast 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 50 after midnight. Low plus 3.
- Sunday – Cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 7. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Sunday Evening – Clearing. Low plus 1.
