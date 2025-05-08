SSM OPP – Two Novice Drivers Charged with ‘Perform Stunt’

Two novice drivers were charged with stunt driving over the Easter weekend, after police observed them driving at excessively high speeds.

On April 20, 2025, at approximately 12:15 a.m., an officer with the Sault Ste. Marie detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was conducting general patrol on Highway 17 in Goulais River, when they observed a motor vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. The cruiser’s radar was activated and registered a speed of 199 km/hr in a posted 90 km/hr zone.

A traffic stop was conducted and, as a result, a 17-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie was charged with:

Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt (excessive speed)

Driver fail to surrender licence

On April 20, 2025, at approximately 11:00 p.m., an officer with the Sault Ste. Marie OPP was conducting general patrol on Highway 17 in Goulais River, when they observed a motor vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. The cruiser’s radar was activated and registered a speed of 161 km/hr in a posted 90 km/hr zone.

A traffic stop was conducted and, as a result, a 21-year-old from Aweres Township was charged with:

Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt (excessive speed)

Both accused parties are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on May 7, 2025 in Sault Ste. Marie. The accused parties were issued 30-day licence suspensions, and their vehicles were impounded for 14 days.