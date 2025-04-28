École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) hosts interior hockey tournament for local schools

On Wednesday April 23 avril, École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) hosted an interior hockey tournament for schools in the area. Teams from École St-Joseph (Dubreuilville), École Saint Nom de Jésus (Hornepayne), St. Augustine Catholic School (Wawa), Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School (Hornepayne) and Sir James Dunn Public School (Wawa) gathered in Wawa to take part in this friendly sports event.

Grade 6, 7 and 8 students enrolled in the Hockey Canada Skills Academy program at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) acted as referees throughout the tournament. Thanks to their help and participation, the teams played 4 games followed by 2 play-off games. The day was marked by sportsmanship, fair play and fun! Having maintained a strong presence on the court, the Loups (Wolves) from École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) were crowned tournament champions.

Both the girls’ and boys’ teams won the first and second places in their respective categories. École Saint-Joseph school community wishes to thank all participating schools and everyone who contributed to the success of the event. Congratulations!