Federal Election Environment Survey results for Sault Ste. Marie – Algoma candidates released

A coalition of local environmental and conservation groups, including the Sault Climate Hub, Clean North and The Kensington Conservancy created an environmental survey that was sent to every candidate in the Sault Ste. Marie – Algoma riding. The survey was sent twice to each candidate’s individual email address.

The intention of the survey is to allow the public to see where their candidates and their parties stand on important provincial environmental issues and those unique to our region. Each candidate had a chance to highlight their platform through a series of 9 questions, including how they would address climate change if elected.

To date only Green Party candidate Robyn Eshkibok and Liberal Party candidate Terry Sheehan have completed the survey. As of April 21st no response has been received from Laura Mayer (NDP), Hugh Stevenson (PC) or James Collins (CHPC). The survey’s full results are posted below.

Any candidates who haven’t responded or would like it sent to them again can email [email protected]. They will continue to update the responses, and Wawa-news will republish them on April 27th.

The coalition and the public thank candidates for taking a few minutes of their time to let us know you and your parties’ perspectives on these pressing environmental issues.

Please note that the Sault Climate Hub is a non-partisan group of concerned citizens advancing climate change mitigation & adaptation to align Sault Ste. Marie with scientific, aspirational, and global targets for greenhouse gas emission reductions through action, education, engagement and other activities.

1. Do you consider yourself to be a progressive environmental candidate and if so, why? (What have you accomplished in the past that attests to this?)

Terry Sheehan – Yes, I consider myself a progressive environmental candidate. I’ve always believed that we can’t separate the environment from the economy — especially in Northern Ontario, where our future depends on making sure that the jobs of tomorrow are sustainable, resilient, and local.

One of my proudest accomplishments was helping to secure significant federal investments into Algoma Steel to support the transition to green steel production — reducing greenhouse gas emissions by over 70% and protecting thousands of local jobs. As MP, I helped secure $510 million in federal funding for Algoma Steel to transition to electric arc furnace technology — one of the largest industrial decarbonization projects in Canadian history — cutting over 3 million tonnes of emissions annually and protecting over 3,000 direct and indirect jobs.

I also helped deliver funding for Tenaris Algoma Tubes to support modernization and improve energy efficiency, creating new jobs and expanding our local clean manufacturing capacity. I’ve supported retrofit and energy efficiency projects in local housing, schools, public buildings, and Indigenous communities. I’ve secured funding through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund and elementary school retrofits, and modernized water and wastewater systems, including in Batchewana First Nation.

I helped secure over $50 million for the PUC Smart Grid — one of the first in Canada — to modernize our grid and integrate renewables. I have supported EV chargers, active transportation, and modern transit upgrades. I’ve also delivered over $700k for green retrofits and eco-friendly renovations at the John Howard Society, Finnish Resthome, Habitat for Humanity, Indian Friendship Centre, and Pauline’s Place.

Robyn Eshkibok – Yes, I am pro-science, sacred science. When Noront, Alan Coutts, ferrochrome developer, held a

symposium here in the Soo, I checked it out. Research was not factual data but projected ideas. To tap into our water table is unacceptable. Not everyone in this very province has access to clean drinking water. I asked him if he did #1 Duty To Consult First Nations. He had sent info to one of the Chiefs. A Batchewana First Nation member was there and stated she had not been consulted. By this point, more people are gathered around trying to butt-in, I repeated myself

three times: ‘What’s it gonna take for you to not come here?’, three times he delayed answering me. Finally answered, 10,000. I said, 10,000 what? He said 10,000 signatures and we won’t come here. I said, I’m Ojibway from right here, you are clearly not from here. We already have enough cancer. You cannot guarantee us that it this won’t cost us 1 life and that is unacceptable. Consider 10,000 done because you are not welcome here. We then held ceremonial teachings

for 4 days on Whitesfish Island, raising awareness to historical original teachings of our territory here in Bawating.

As a Water Protector and Land Defender it is imperative we look to science to rehabilitate and again, live in harmony with Creation.

Protecting what we have now!

2. Where do you put climate change on your list of priorities? Rank 1 (low priority) through 5 (top priority).

Terry Sheehan – 5. It is one of the most pressing issues of our time, and in a region like Algoma, where we’re surrounded by natural beauty, clean water, and rich biodiversity, the responsibility to protect our environment is deeply personal.

I’ve lived my whole life here — I fish, I camp, and I spend time outdoors with my family. I know first-hand how much we rely on healthy lakes, clean air, and intact ecosystems. Our environment isn’t just part of our economy — it’s part of who we are.

As we grow our communities and industries, we need to do so responsibly. That means advancing clean technology, protecting our forests and waters, and making sure future generations can enjoy the same lands we do.

It also means recognizing that we are guests on this land. I’ve had the privilege of working closely with Indigenous communities in our region, who have been stewards of the land since time immemorial. Their leadership in conservation, sustainability, and knowledge-sharing is critical to any real progress on climate change. I’ve supported Indigenous-led environmental initiatives and worked to ensure they have access to the federal tools and funding they need. For me, climate change is not a political slogan — it’s a call to action. One that demands responsibility, partnership, and real investment in a sustainable future for Algoma and all of Canada.

Robyn Eshkibok – Implementing Anishinaabe Philosophy and language, age-appropriate, curriculum-wide. Restores balance and understanding. No nuclear energy waste anywhere! We can do better. Many ideas out there, hemp is a basic easy alternative for instance.

3. How will your party lower Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions to meet our legally binding commitments in the 2016 Paris Climate Agreement (reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40–45% below 2005 levels by 2030) and the 2021 Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act (net-zero emissions by 2050)? Please be specific (e.g. carbon pricing, targets for greenhouse gas emissions, alternative energy).

Terry Sheehan – Canada needs a climate policy that moves past division and focuses on the future we want. We need a climate policy that is unifying, credible, and predictable; that reduces emissions, drives investment, and builds the economy of the future. Investments made today can drive emissions down, drive new economic growth across Canada, and open new export markets with like-minded countries.

We have major untapped hydro resources. We have the critical minerals needed for batteries and new technologies and the resources needed to produce more biofuel. We already rank at the top for global investment in battery and storage technologies. And we have barely begun to scratch the surface of our potential to build out more renewable power, such as wind and solar power. Around the world, investment is driving towards clean growth, and, with the uncertainty of America’s trade war, Canada’s stability makes it more attractive than ever.

To achieve these targets, our party will:

Finalize and implement voluntary made-in-Canada sustainable investment guidelines for every priority sector by

fall 2026.

Lead by example by phasing out fossil fuel use in government-owned buildings by 2030—cutting emissions and lowering energy bills.

fall 2026. Lead by example by phasing out fossil fuel use in government-owned buildings by 2030—cutting emissions and lowering energy bills. Issue Canada’s first-ever transition bonds by 2027—raising at least $10 billion per year to help industrial and agricultural sectors clean up and compete.

Invest in prefabricated and modular housing to cut emissions from construction by up to 22% compared to

traditional methods.

traditional methods. Move forward with Canada’s six major clean energy and technology investment tax credits (ITCs)—supporting

projects in carbon capture, clean tech, clean electricity, clean hydrogen, manufacturing, and EV supply chains.

projects in carbon capture, clean tech, clean electricity, clean hydrogen, manufacturing, and EV supply chains. Ensure big emitters pay their fair share through improvements to the Output-Based Pricing System (OBPS), while

maintaining a competitive edge for Canadian industry.

maintaining a competitive edge for Canadian industry. Build a nation-building east-west electricity grid, developed with provinces, territories, Indigenous partners, and

industry, unlocking clean growth and enhancing energy connectivity across the country.

Enable big polluters to directly support consumer adoption of low-carbon technologies—such as heat pumps and

EVs—helping Canadians lower household emissions and energy costs.

Promote fair competition globally by developing a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism.

De-risk clean economy investments through carbon contracts for difference, enhanced methane regulations in oil

and gas, and strong partnerships with industry to drive emissions reductions.

and gas, and strong partnerships with industry to drive emissions reductions. Establish Canada as a world leader in carbon removal and sequestration—extending the CCUS ITC to 2035, accelerating offset protocols, and setting new national removal targets for 2035 and 2040.

Require broad climate risk disclosure from companies, working with provinces, territories, and global partners to

improve transparency, align capital with sustainability, and support business transition plans.

improve transparency, align capital with sustainability, and support business transition plans. Speed up approvals for clean energy projects while upholding environmental integrity and Indigenous rights.

Expand Canada’s EV charging network with thousands of new stations by 2027, and explore reinstating a federal

purchase incentive of up to $5,000 to support Canadian workers and strengthen domestic supply chains.

purchase incentive of up to $5,000 to support Canadian workers and strengthen domestic supply chains. Implement nature-based climate solutions – including the restoration of sensitive ecosystems – which deliver

measurable carbon sequestration and biodiversity benefits, while supporting community resilience.

A future Liberal government will work with industry to make sure that emissions decline to achieve our climate

goals, including through enhanced final oil and gas methane regulations that support innovation in Canadian

technology. We will also enable opportunities for big polluters to support consumers in lowering their carbon

footprint. We will work with provinces and territories to seek ways for large emitters to support consumer

adoption of green technologies and retrofits, such as heat pumps and electric vehicles, which also help lower

household energy bills.

Robyn Eshkibok – GPC will declare a climate emergency. All-out effort to restructure the energy economy. Transition of carbon-based energy to sustainable energy at a rate of 6% a year. Develop an industry plan for skills, jobs and investment to build a clean renewable energy economy. Complete global coal phase-out within 20-25, beginning with immediate ban on new coal-fire powered plants unless they are associated with proven capture and ‘safe’ storage technology, which is not available yet. Otherwise being among First Nations to completely phase out coal within 3 years. Global price on carbon emissions high enough to discourage exploration of non-conventional oil resources which have

marginal energy benefit and maximize the carbon emitted extraction. Rewards for producing green energy. We stop clear cutting, we stop over harvesting everything. We look at Clergue hydro power, grid storage. We take care of ourselves, then others.

4. Will you and your party support new rules to reduce problematic single-use plastics that pollute our environment?

Terry Sheehan – Yes. Plastics litter our beaches, parks, streets, shorelines and other places Canadians love and their harmful impacts on nature and wildlife must be addressed. Our approach to eliminating plastic pollution will be based on evidence, facts and science.

A new Liberal government led by Mark Carney will work with all levels of government, industry, non-government organizations, researchers and Canadians to take action on plastic waste and pollution.

Robyn Eshkibok – Yes. If we can create a facility, take over space in the Steel Plant, to process all said plastic, to

biodegradeble, eco-friendly fuel or other reusable material. Recycling processing plants, sorting facilities. Amazing basic use of science is happening around the world and our community is falling behind in innovative technology, job creation!

5. How will you take action to help protect the Great Lakes, which are facing multiple threats of climate change, microplastics, and invasive species?

Terry Sheehan – A Liberal government will:

Halt and reverse nature and biodiversity loss by reinforcing Canada’s 30×30 commitment: conserving 30% of our lands and waters by 2030 and implementing the Global Biodiversity Framework.

Protect more of our freshwater as it becomes increasingly attractive to foreign actors by developing a National Water Security Strategy and prohibiting their inclusion in trade deals.

Establish a strategic Water Security Technology Fund to drive Canadian innovation in water monitoring, AI tools, and research and development.

Modernize the Canada Water Act to better respond to evolving climate and ecological pressures on major water systems.

Strengthen national water stewardship through the Canada Water Agency and launch a new municipal stream under the Freshwater Action Plan to help communities address regional water challenges.

We will also invest in the deployment of new technologies and enforcement efforts in the fight against aquatic invasive species. Freshwater is a precious resource and we will keep our water clean, our ecosystems healthy, and our freshwater sovereign.

Robyn Eshkibok – Policy that when anyone says or does a Land Acknowledgment, that they are thinking about what Creation means to Indigenous People, First Nations as caretakers of the land, water, air and everything meant to sustain us all.

Ban plastic. This is an opportunity for job creation, ending plastic is sustainable waste management and biofuel. Another opportunity again, creating awareness, educating the community on invasive species, growing what is indigenous to our territory, utilizing maps for everyone to be able to help control and eradicate invasive species. Reinvigorating our natural habitat by proper harvesting of our natural resources is Indigenous led.

6. How will your party end the 35 long-term drinking water advisories still in effect on First Nation communities in Canada?

Terry Sheehan – At the core of a future Liberal government will be a fundamental commitment to advance the process of reconciliation. This must be grounded in the recognition of the rights of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis in alignment with Section 35 of the constitution and the implementation of the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Our party will recognize and act on the human right to clean drinking water for First Nations—ending the era of long-term drinking water advisories once and for all, and doing so in full partnership with Indigenous communities.

We will immediately introduce and pass legislation that affirms First Nations’ human right to clean drinking water, creating a clear legal framework for accountability and action.

We will also:

Build together with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities the critical infrastructure needed all across the country. Predictable funding cycles and getting priority setting closer to community needs is critical to increasing the pace of work and the effectiveness of infrastructure funding.

Explore options for an Indigenous Infrastructure Bank to address access to capital. Realize First Nations control over First Nations infrastructure wherever possible through models like the First Nations Atlantic Water Authority.

Robyn Eshkibok – I have refused Stats Canada for this very issue. I would not encourage any part of the Ring of

Fire be developed until every First Nation has access to clean drinking water. This issue is power and control over First Nation’s to build their own infrastructures for water treatment, training and job creation.

7. Canada has committed to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity to protect 30% of our land and water from development by 2030. At this time less than 15% of Canada is protected from development in reserves such as parks and protected areas. What will your party do to help achieve 30% by the 2030 goal?

Terry Sheehan – Our party will implement the Global Biodiversity Framework and conserve 30% of Canada’s lands and waters by 2030 including with the creation of at least 10 new national parks and marine conservation areas and 15 new urban parks.

A future Liberal government will also launch a Canadian Nature Protection Fund, where the federal government will match every dollar (up to $250M) that individuals, businesses, and philanthropists contribute to eligible nature restoration and conservation initiatives.

Robyn Eshkibok – My goal is 100% protect all our land and water from all developer’s in protected areas. This is led

by Indigenous Voice.

8. What do you intend to do to hold industrial polluters accountable to meet provincial environmental emission standards?

Terry Sheehan – Canadian industry has an obligation to decrease their emissions as rapidly and efficiently as possible. Our party will make sure big emitters pay while protecting the competitiveness of Canadian industry

We will improve the Output-Based Pricing System (OBPS) for large industrial emitters and actively work with provincial and territorial governments to ensure carbon markets continue to function well. We will reduce barriers to harmonizing and linking these markets across the country, and ensure they establish a long-term signal to lock in investments. This will make sure that, as Canadian industry reduces emissions, we are still competitive, make sure companies are able to withstand America’s trade war, and that Canada is positioned to take advantage of new

opportunities in the global marketplace.

We will also work with industry to make sure that emissions decline to achieve our climate goals, including through enhanced final oil and gas methane regulations that support innovation in Canadian technology.

Robyn Eshkibok – Hold a round table with the owners. Explain in basic scientific terms, bring in an elder, explain

Treaty, explain sustainability, break down real easy so that they, their future generations have access to clean water/healthy future or do they want that, if not, it is still my duty to advocate for living in peace and harmony with Creation and they are violating Treaty by ignoring it, by paying fines, by sweeping it under the rug. You treat Creation with Respect as you would yourself, your parents, your children, your relatives. You don’t let 2.2 tons of metal from the Steel

Plant hang round in the immediate atmosphere.

9. The Federal Impact Assessment Act (IAA), Bill B-69, is the current legislation in Canada that sets out the process for assessing the environmental and social impacts of industrial development (such as mining and energy projects, including Northern Ontario’s Ring of Fire mineral deposits). What will you and your party do to preserve and strengthen regulations to protect the environment?

Terry Sheehan – When something works, like the Act, our government will keep it — while making it work better. A

future Liberal government will work alongside with provinces and Indigenous partners. We have committed to eliminating duplication, ensuring every project only has to go through one review, and investing in projects that make Canada strong — with one economy, not 13.

Robyn Eshkibok – #1 Duty To Consult First Nations. What one nation does, affects Creation all around them, be it

water or animal migration, death. Accountability, paying fines no longer suffices. If its not clean, environment-friendly, supportive of infrastructure, plan to restore, no.

Insurance companies are not supportive of non-compliance to sustainability and eco-friendly energy consumption. There are other industries that could further our green future, the science community needs to have a bigger voice and I am just one person to help push and advocate for that, another minority voice not being heard, matters to me 100%, science is basic even I had to take it twice but I love it and the more we encourage the sciences and research, development and new ways of doing business with Mother Earth emerge. Our community once again, needs to pick up the pace with changing times.