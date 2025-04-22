Mine rescue volunteers set to compete in May

Ontario’s mine rescue teams are once again facing off in the 2025 Ontario Mine Rescue District Competition running May 7th to 9th. In five different arenas across the province, these specialized volunteers have a new chance to demonstrate their emergency response capabilities.

Headed by industry professionals at Ontario Mine Rescue (OMR), teams of mine rescue volunteers end their rigorous training cycle by participating in the competition season spanning May to June. They must complete a knowledge evaluation before being immersed into a simulated emergency, where they put their first aid, firefighting, teamwork, and emergency equipment skills to the test. Not only are the competitions a learning opportunity for mine rescuers, but they help OMR ensure volunteers from each mine are meeting the same standards.

“Every year we aim to create a scenario that is as realistic as possible,” says Shawn Rideout, Chief Mine Rescue Officer at Workplace Safety North, “it’s a window into the intense emergencies volunteers will see on the mine site, and we use their competition performance to improve how they make critical decisions under stress.”

While firefighting and first aid training are staples of mine rescue, volunteers also receive rope rescue, auto extrication, structural collapse, and equipment maintenance training. However, the problems competitors will face remains a secret until they’re on the competition floor – which maintains a fair playing field when comparing their real-time decision-making and adaptability.

District competitions are open to the public and media to witness these highly trained teams in action. Competitions will take place in:

Red Lake & Thunder Bay districts – Memorial Sports Centre,

Town of Fort Frances Thunder Bay, May 7 Red Lake, May 8

Algoma District – Michipicoten Memorial CC, Wawa, May 7-8

Southern District – Eastlink Arena, Clinton, May 7-8

Sudbury & Onaping districts – Dr. Edgar Leclair Arena, Azilda Sudbury District, May 7 Onaping District, May 8

Timmins & Kirkland Lake districts – Archie Dillon Sportsplex,

Timmins Timmins, May 7 Kirkland Lake, May 8

The winner of each district will compete in the 2025 Provincial Competition, June 3rd to 5th, at Glencore Kidd Operations in Timmins.

OMR, a part of Workplace Safety North (WSN), operates under the authority of the Occupational Health and Safety Act. Headquartered in Sudbury, OMR staffs, equips, and maintains a network of mine rescue stations across the province that ensure mines within a specified geographic area have adequate emergency response capability.

OMR has trained and equipped thousands of volunteers who have fought fires, rescued injured personnel, and responded professionally to a wide variety of incidents in provincial mines over the past eight decades.

The role of OMR is to deliver training to mine rescue responders, provide consultations, conduct audits, ensure WSN-owned equipment is maintained to manufacturers’ recommended standards, and provide technical consultation to mine operators during mine emergencies.

About Workplace Safety North: An independent not-for-profit, Workplace Safety North (WSN) is one of four health and safety associations in Ontario. WSN provides province-wide government-approved workplace health and safety services for mining and forest products sectors, and administers the Ontario Mine Rescue program. With Health and Safety Specialists and Mine Rescue Officers located across the province, WSN and its legacy organizations have been helping make Ontario workplaces safer for more than 100 years. Businesses and communities call upon WSN for expert advice. For more information, visit workplacesafetynorth.ca.