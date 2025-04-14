Mark Carney announces further measures to secure Canadian sovereignty

This election comes at a time of crisis. With President Trump threatening our economy and sovereignty, we need to secure Canada by supporting our businesses and industry here at home, and helping them diversify to new markets.

“We will protect our sovereignty in an increasingly dangerous and divided world by rebuilding, reinvesting, and rearming our military,” said Mark Carney, Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. “In the process, we will support made-in-Canada defence procurement, while also helping our industries and businesses reach new markets around the world.”

“There has never been a more critical time to not only protect but enhance our sovereignty”, said Liberal Candidate, Terry Sheehan. “The world is changing rapidly, and we must adapt and build to meet these new challenges. As a border community, under direct threat from the economic pressure from the United States, this is an imperative.”

The measures to announced today include a plan to reinvest in our military industry and diversify our trade by:

Overhauling defence procurement to better meet our needs and the urgency of the moment by: establishing the Defence Procurement Agency, modernizing defence procurement rules and amending legislation and regulations as required, to centralize expertise from across government and streamline the way we buy equipment for the military. buying Canadian whenever possible and prioritizing Canadian raw materials such as steel, aluminum, and critical minerals.

Establishing the Bureau of Research, Engineering and Advanced Leadership in Science to ensure the Canadian Armed Forces and Communications Security Establishment have the made-in-Canada innovative solutions they need in areas such as AI, quantum computing, cybersecurity, and other advanced research and technology;

Helping Canadian defence businesses grow at home and diversify their markets abroad, including by expanding the CanExport program to grow their sales internationally, and pivoting it to focus on diversifying from the United States and fully taking advantage of our existing trade deals; and,

Boosting Canada’s domestic defence industries and production as we build security with our partners. That includes advancing Canada’s involvement in the ReArm Europe Plan in support of transatlantic security, and prioritizing investment here in Canada — with every dollar spent wisely and effectively.

Today’s announcement builds on Mr. Carney’s previous commitment to rebuild, reinvest, and rearm the Canadian Armed Forces that included measures such as: