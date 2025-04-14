Mark Carney announces further measures to secure Canadian sovereignty

This election comes at a time of crisis. With President Trump threatening our economy and sovereignty, we need to secure Canada by supporting our businesses and industry here at home, and helping them diversify to new markets.
“We will protect our sovereignty in an increasingly dangerous and divided world by rebuilding, reinvesting, and rearming our military,” said Mark Carney, Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. “In the process, we will support made-in-Canada defence procurement, while also helping our industries and businesses reach new markets around the world.”
“There has never been a more critical time to not only protect but enhance our sovereignty”, said Liberal Candidate, Terry Sheehan. “The world is changing rapidly, and we must adapt and build to meet these new challenges. As a border community, under direct threat from the economic pressure from the United States, this is an imperative.”
The measures to announced today include a plan to reinvest in our military industry and diversify our trade by:
- Overhauling defence procurement to better meet our needs and the urgency of the moment by:
- establishing the Defence Procurement Agency, modernizing defence procurement rules and amending legislation and regulations as required, to centralize expertise from across government and streamline the way we buy equipment for the military.
- buying Canadian whenever possible and prioritizing Canadian raw materials such as steel, aluminum, and critical minerals.
- Establishing the Bureau of Research, Engineering and Advanced Leadership in Science to ensure the Canadian Armed Forces and Communications Security Establishment have the made-in-Canada innovative solutions they need in areas such as AI, quantum computing, cybersecurity, and other advanced research and technology;
- Helping Canadian defence businesses grow at home and diversify their markets abroad, including by expanding the CanExport program to grow their sales internationally, and pivoting it to focus on diversifying from the United States and fully taking advantage of our existing trade deals; and,
- Boosting Canada’s domestic defence industries and production as we build security with our partners. That includes advancing Canada’s involvement in the ReArm Europe Plan in support of transatlantic security, and prioritizing investment here in Canada — with every dollar spent wisely and effectively.
Today’s announcement builds on Mr. Carney’s previous commitment to rebuild, reinvest, and rearm the Canadian Armed Forces that included measures such as:
- Give a pay raise to Canadian Armed Forces members;
- Give better support to our Canadian Armed Forces members, through investments in housing, health care, and child care. This means rapidly increasing the stock of high-quality housing on bases across the country and ensuring access to primary childcare and health care — including mental health supports — for serving members and their families;
- Modernize our recruitment process, including by streamlining security clearances and applying online, so that more applicants can get trained, faster;
- Secure Canada’s Arctic and better protect our coastlines, including with new submarines for the Royal Canadian Navy and additional heavy icebreakers, building on our commitment to all orders underway through the National Shipbuilding Strategy;
- Expand our fleet of aerial and underwater drones to build a persistent presence in the air and sea, including persistent surveillance to protect against threats in the Arctic and at our border. We will work to build Canadian industry through defence partnerships and by leveraging domestic innovations;
- Support the Canadian Army with significant new investments, including ensuring that Canadian troops defending Canada at home have the same equipment capabilities as those defending our allies abroad; and,
- Give the Canadian Coast Guard a new mandate and the right equipment to conduct maritime surveillance operations to secure our coasts. Our Coast Guard carries out important work, but we must update their mission to protect our sovereignty and counter criminal activity, such as drug trafficking. Expanding the reach and abilities of the Canadian Coast Guard will also mean integrating them into Canada’s NATO defence capabilities.