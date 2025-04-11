Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High +6. Wind chill -11 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Fog patches developing this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -6. Wind chill -8 overnight.
- Saturday – Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness early in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the morning. High +9. Wind chill -8 in the morning. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Saturday Night – Cloudy with 30% chance of showers. Low +1.
News Tidbits:
- Good news for Espanola. The closed Domtar pulp and paper mill is in the process of being purchased by Bioveld North (BMI Group).
- Don’t forget to go find the 10 eggs that the Easter Bunny has hidden around the community. Can you find them? Take a picture of each egg and email it to [email protected] before midnight on April 16th to be entered into our Easter basket draw!
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Friday Morning News – April 11 - April 11, 2025
- Thursday Morning News – April 10 - April 10, 2025
- Wednesday Morning News – April 9th - April 9, 2025