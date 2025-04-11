Breaking News

Friday Morning News – April 11

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High +6. Wind chill -11 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Tonight – A few clouds. Fog patches developing this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -6. Wind chill -8 overnight.
  • Saturday – Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness early in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the morning. High +9. Wind chill -8 in the morning. UV index 5 or moderate.
  • Saturday Night – Cloudy with 30% chance of showers. Low +1.

News Tidbits:

  • Good news for Espanola. The closed Domtar pulp and paper mill is in the process of being purchased by Bioveld North (BMI Group).
  • Don’t forget to go find the 10 eggs that the Easter Bunny has hidden around the community. Can you find them? Take a picture of each egg and email it to [email protected] before midnight on April 16th to be entered into our Easter basket draw!
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*