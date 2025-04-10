East Algoma OPP – investigation continues into 11 arsons, your help requested

The East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is now investigating 11 arsons and looking for the public’s assistance.

On October 19, 2024, police responded to a fire at an art school on Spine Road, where a horse trailer had been set on fire. On February 10, 2025, officers were called to a church on Ottawa Avenue, where a pickup truck had been set on fire. Then, on February 12, 19, and 21, two additional vehicles and a camper trailer were set on fire at businesses and a storage lot on Perini Road. These vehicles and the trailer were parked in the rear areas of the properties near Perini Road and Fox Drive.

Throughout March, police were called to investigate four separate fires. On March 11, a tractor at an abandoned school on Roman Avenue was set on fire for the second time. On March 26 and 29, three pickup trucks parked along Fox Drive were targeted-two trucks sustained fire damage, and an attempt was made to set a third vehicle on fire.

On April 3, 2025, a property on Fox Drive was targeted again, with an attempt to set a camper trailer ablaze. On April 7, a travel trailer was completely burned down to its frame on Boland River Road, north of the City of Elliot Lake.

In each of these incidents, the unidentified individual(s) were able to leave the area before emergency services arrived.

Any person with information regarding these fires should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at: www.sudburycrimestoppers.com .

You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 and you will not have to testify in court.