Mark Carney’s Liberals to cover costs of apprenticeship training for skilled trades workers

In the face of President Trump’s tariffs, we need to build Canada strong. That starts by supporting our workers. The work of bricklayers, crane operators, welders, and others are essential in building the future of Canada – and a Mark Carney government will invest in their futures.

Today, Mark Carney announced a plan to cover apprenticeship training costs of up to $8,000 and to create more training opportunities in the skilled trades, so more Canadian workers can join these professions and secure higher-paying careers.

“The next decades are going to be a great time to be in the skilled trades,” said Mark Carney, Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. “President Trump’s tariffs are already impacting Canadian industry, but by investing in workers, we will build a much stronger economy. My new government will make apprenticeship training more affordable so we can build more in this country and connect workers to higher-paying jobs.”

“Before serving in Parliament I worked in the labour market development and training sector. I am very aware of some of the barriers that exist when it comes to individuals pursuing apprenticeships, I also know how companies large and small are in desperate need of more skilled and certified trades people, in Sault Ste. Marie and throughout Algoma”, said Terry Sheehan, local Liberal candidate. Sheehan goes on to say, “This plan introduced by Mark Carney will address these barriers head on and let us build the homes and infrastructure we need.”

A Mark Carney-led government will provide an Apprenticeship Grant of up to $8,000 for registered apprentices. This will remove a key financial barrier to skills training. We will also:

Increase access to union-led training initiatives by doubling the funding of the Union Training and Innovation Program from $25 million to $50 million annually;

Establish a new $20 million capital funding stream for colleges to support new training spaces for apprenticeships;

Uphold the Apprenticeship Service program to support employers in hiring new apprentices in Red Seal trades, with up to $10,000 for eligible employers for each new apprentice hired;

Increase labour mobility for skilled trades people between provinces and territories through the vital work of breaking down internal trade barriers; and

Expand the Labour Mobility Tax Deduction to ensure workers who travel more than 120 km from their home to a job site can deduct more of their expenses, and commit to significantly increasing the per-year tax deduction limit.

A Mark Carney-led government will stand strong against President Trump’s tariffs, create new jobs, cut taxes for the middle class, and build the fastest growing economy in the G7. Liberals will build Canada strong.