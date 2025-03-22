SSM OPP – Numerous Charges laid after domestic dispute

One individual is facing numerous criminal charges, including sexual assault, after a domestic dispute north of the city. On March 14, 2025, at approximately 11:12 p.m., the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police received a complaint of an assault, which occurred on Highway 556 in Aweres. Further investigation revealed prior incidents of intimate partner violence involving the same individuals.

As a result, a 42-year-old from Aweres Township was arrested and charged with:

Sexual assault – two counts

Spousal assault – seven counts

Overcome resistance by attempting to choke another person

Uttering threats to cause death

Uttering threats to damage property

Mischief under $5,000 – three counts

The accused was held for a bail hearing, and subsequently released. They are scheduled to appear again before the Ontario Court of Justice in April 2025 in Sault Ste. Marie. Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.