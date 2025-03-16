Winter Weather Travel Advisory (Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay)

8:52 AM EDT Sunday 16 March 2025

Weather Advisory in effect for: Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

What:

Snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm. Higher amounts possible north of Ranger Lake.

Risk of freezing rain.

When: This morning and afternoon.

Additional information: Rain will transition to snow this morning. A brief period of ice pellets or freezing rain may occur during the changeover to snow.

Snow will fall heavily at times before coming to an end late this afternoon. Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

4:41 PM EDT Saturday 15 March 2025

Weather Advisory in effect for: Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Snow at times heavy is forecast.

What:

Local snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm.

Higher snowfall amounts are possible.

Risk of freezing rain.

When: Sunday morning into late Sunday afternoon.

Additional information: A Texas Low will track across the area and a narrow area of snow is expected, with a sharp difference in snowfall amounts west to east.

For areas that exhibit rain, freezing rain, or ice pellets mixing in, snowfall amounts will be reduced.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly.