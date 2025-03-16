Snowfall Warning (Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake)

5:11 AM EDT Sunday 16 March 2025

Snowfall Warning in effect for: Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Heavy snow is forecast today into tonight.

What:

Local snowfall amounts of 15 cm.

Higher snowfall amounts are possible.

Risk of freezing rain for some areas.

When: This morning into this evening. Additional information: A narrow band of significant snow is expected, with a sharp variation in snowfall amounts across this band.

In addition, some areas will see a wintry mix of ice pellets or freezing rain before the transition to snow. thus reducing snowfall accumulations.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.

