OPP – Think Before You Answer

Ontario residents continue to receive deceptive phone calls designed to mislead them into sharing personal information or making fraudulent payments.

Callers use spoofing technology to manipulate caller ID information, making it appear as though a local number, business or government agency is calling. The goal is to create a false sense of trust and pressure the recipient into responding. Many of these calls rely on Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology, which allows individuals to make calls over the Internet while disguising their real phone numbers.

Common Caller ID Spoofing Tactics

Neighbouring – The caller ID is altered to match the first six digits of the recipient’s phone number, making it seem like a local call.

Mirroring – The recipient’s own phone number appears on the caller ID to encourage them to answer.

Impersonation – The caller ID is changed to appear as a trusted organization, such as a financial institution, police service or government agency.

How to Protect Yourself

Don’t trust caller ID – Numbers can be manipulated to appear legitimate.

Let unknown calls go to voicemail – If it’s important, the caller will leave a message.

Never provide personal or financial information – Legitimate businesses and government agencies will not ask for sensitive details over the phone.

Hang up and verify – If unsure, contact the organization directly using a phone number from its official website.

Report suspicious calls – Contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or report online via the Fraud Reporting System.

For more information on fraud prevention, visit opp.ca and sfo.opp.ca.

If you suspect fraudulent activity or have been a victim of fraud, report it immediately to your local police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or online via the Fraud Reporting System.