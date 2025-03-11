Wawa Triples Curling Funspiel – March 8th

The 3rd Annual Triples Curling Funspiel was held over the weekend. The rules are quite similar to “Regular” curling but is played with (3) players. The game is six (6) ends and each player throws two (2) rocks.

There were (12) teams registered in the Funspiel with the First Draws starting at 10:00 and 11:30 AM on Saturday. A Round Robin format was used so all teams played (2) games before supper and (1) after supper.

The meal was catered by Pat Harron and her crew. As usual, it was a fantastic meal. The final games began at 6:00 pm, and the Triples Funspiel ended around 9:00 pm.

First Overall Champions Second Overall Third Overall LBNL (Tie) LBNL (Tie) Quiz #1 Quiz #2 Tom Terris Melissa Terris Diane Spencer Joe McCoy Tom Fahrer Tyler Fahrer Mike McCoy Flo Orr Maury O, Neill Judy Zagar McKenzie Debbie Tavella Sherri Egan Lucie Haman Grace Dereski Marcie DL Franier Heidi McClaren Katherine Turmelle Emma Cote Matthew Morrison Paula Meister

The Triples Curling was a great success. Special thank you to ALL the participants who came out and made the day so much fun. There was a tie for the second/third positions. A Draw to the Button saw Joe McCoy face off against brother Mike McCoy – youth won the contest. Scoring during the Funspiel is a modified version – (3) points for a win, (2) points for a tie and (1) point for participation plus (1) point for each end won.

Thanks go out to refreshment servers who seem to remember everyone’s choice. Thank you to the MMCC staff for setting up the ice for the Funspiel, and of course Pat Harron and crew for supper. Jim Hoffmann and Andy Stevens organized the event. Two “Quiz Puzzles” were included as well as four (4) Random Draws. Winners of Quiz #1 was Team Emma Cote and teammates Matthew Morrison and Paula Meister, while the winner of the second Quiz was Team Marce DL Franier and curlers Heidi McLaren and Katherine Turmelle.

Curling is a sport that can be enjoyed by most people. Several of our members use a “push-stick” because as the saying goes – “I can get down BUT”. The MMCC sponsors open curling on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons and on Friday evenings 7-10 pm. There is a slight fee for these programs.

As well there are three (3) organized evening curling leagues – contact the Community Centre for additional information.

Still to come in the Wawa Curling Program:

Ladies Bonspiel: March 21st – 23rd. Contact Danette Mathias.

Men’s Bonspiel: March 28th – 30th. Contact Andy Stevens or Jim Hoffmann.

THANKS TO EVERYONE FOR A FUN SATURDAY AT THE CURLING CLUB.