East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after harassment complaints

On November 7, 2024, the complainant reported a neighbor from Mississauga Avenue following them in their vehicle, giving them the middle finger, aggressively follow, verbally berate, and dangerously passing on the roadway. At that time, the person was arrested and charged with criminal harassment, resist peace officer, and two counts failing to comply with probation order.

On March 7, 2025, at approximately 10:45 a.m., the complainant reported being harassed and threatened yet again by the same person. At approximately 1:00 p.m., police arrested the person again after a traffic stop on Highway 108. The person was very uncooperative with police again, refusing to listen and follow simple instructions. They had to be physically extracted from the black pickup truck to ensure officer and public safety and effectively make the arrest.

David Michael DAWSON, 42-years-old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Criminal harassment – repeatedly communicate

Resist peace officer

Fail to comply with Probation Order

Breach of Recognizance

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on March 8, 2025.