East Algoma OPP – Another arrest made in March 2nd Stolen Pickup Incident

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested another person in relation to the stolen pickup truck incident from March 2, 2025.

Police located a stolen pickup truck in a parking lot at an apartment complex on Hillside Drive North and arrested three people inside. The driver was also charged impaired operation and possession of drugs.

On March 8, police conducted a traffic stop on Hillside Drive South and arrested another person.

David MARTIN, 62-years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

Theft over $5000 of a motor vehicle

Fail to comply with Probation Order

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on April 10, 2025.