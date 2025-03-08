Saturday Morning News – March 6

Weather:
|Today
|Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon then 40% chance of flurries late this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -4. Wind chill -23 this morning and -8 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
|Tonight
|Cloudy with 60% chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Clearing before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -16. Wind chill -8 this evening and -18 overnight.
|Sun, 9 Mar
|Increasing cloudiness. Periods of snow beginning near noon. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High +1. Wind chill -22 in the morning.
|Night
|Cloudy periods with 40% chance of flurries. Low minus 7.
News Tidbits:
- It may seem like spring is a long way away with it being -21 this morning, but ice-breaking on the lower St. Mary’s will begin next week in preparation for opening the Soo Locks on the 21st.
- Don’t forget all the hockey happening at the MMCC this weekend!
