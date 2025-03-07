Breaking News

Friday Morning News – March 7

Weather:

Today A mix of sun and cloud. 40% chance of flurries this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this morning. High -6. Wind chill -23 this morning and -13 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -18. Wind chill -14 this evening and -21 overnight.
Sat, 8 Mar Sunny in the morning and early in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 40% chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -3. Wind chill -22 in the morning and -8 in the afternoon.
Night Cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Low -12.

 

News Tidbits:

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*