Weather:
|Today
|A mix of sun and cloud. 40% chance of flurries this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this morning. High -6. Wind chill -23 this morning and -13 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
|Tonight
|Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -18. Wind chill -14 this evening and -21 overnight.
|Sat, 8 Mar
|Sunny in the morning and early in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 40% chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -3. Wind chill -22 in the morning and -8 in the afternoon.
|Night
|Cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Low -12.
News Tidbits:
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Friday Morning News – March 7 - March 7, 2025
- Hwy 144 (Cartier to Gogama) OPEN - March 6, 2025
- Hwy 101 (Chapleau to Timmins) OPEN - March 6, 2025