Hwy 17 (Wawa to White River) OPEN

The highway has been reopened, the barricade at the intersection of 101/17 has been removed. Please drive with care.

Hwy 17 has been closed from Wawa to White River due to poor weather and highway conditions.

Motorists are reminded that highway closures during extreme weather events are essential to ensure public safety. Driving on a closed highway is not only illegal, but also puts both your life and the lives of first responders at risk. Motorists who drive on a closed roadway face a fine of $110 and three demerit points upon conviction.